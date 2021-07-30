BAE Systems plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.90 (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 572.80 ($7.48). The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.80. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a market capitalization of £18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

