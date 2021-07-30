Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVXL opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

