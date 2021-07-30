Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 227.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 343.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 186.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $377.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.