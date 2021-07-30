Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%.

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

