Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.00 ($4.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

