BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

