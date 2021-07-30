Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.