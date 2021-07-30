Bank of America Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Neutral

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
