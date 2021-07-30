Bank of America Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Neutral

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.