Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 458,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $3,883,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

