Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

