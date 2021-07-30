Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 774,673 shares.The stock last traded at $101.52 and had previously closed at $101.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

