Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,557 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

