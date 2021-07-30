Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 9,159 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

