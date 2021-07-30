Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Flexsteel Industries worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLXS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

