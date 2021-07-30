Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,767 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID opened at $3.76 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.