Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,994 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

