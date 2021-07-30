Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,320 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

