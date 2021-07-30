Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.06 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

