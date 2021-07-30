Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

