Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

BANR stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10. Banner has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.