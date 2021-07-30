Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.22 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.16.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

