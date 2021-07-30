Barclays PLC Buys 2,966 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 1,505.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

