Barclays PLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 404,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

