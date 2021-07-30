Barclays Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $285.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $260.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.