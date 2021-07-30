Barclays Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

ETR G1A opened at €37.21 ($43.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

