Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.