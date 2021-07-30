Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

Basf stock opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

