Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 5,765 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

