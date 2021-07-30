Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 7,765 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. 36,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

