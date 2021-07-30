Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in WEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,856. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

