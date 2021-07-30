Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 893 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $295.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

