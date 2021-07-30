Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 664,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,683,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

