Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 615 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $34.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $669.27. 12,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

