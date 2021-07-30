Baz Token (BAZT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Baz Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baz Token has a total market cap of $871.73 and $2.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io

