Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $6,755.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.