Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

BEEM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Beam Global alerts:

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 1,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $202.31 million and a PE ratio of -37.39.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.