BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 7.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.86 and last traded at $288.80. 470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,376 shares of company stock worth $28,997,730 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.