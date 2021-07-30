BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,993. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

