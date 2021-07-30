BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $224.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.13. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

