Benchmark Begins Coverage on Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

