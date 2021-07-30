Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

NYSE:BHE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 338,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

