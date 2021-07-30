Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

