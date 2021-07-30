Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Shares of GECFF opened at $158.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41. Gecina has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

