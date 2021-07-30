Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion and a PE ratio of -268.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

