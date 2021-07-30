Berry Data Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.17 million and $286,460.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

