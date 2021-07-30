Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $172,247.64 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

BCYC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

