Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $1.81 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $66.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.05 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $67.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The firm has a market cap of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,077 shares of company stock worth $3,226,387. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

