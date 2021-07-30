BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,914 shares of company stock worth $36,296,896 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

