Binance USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.20 billion and approximately $3.92 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,198,103,690 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

