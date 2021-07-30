BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.