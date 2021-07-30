BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.24.
NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.